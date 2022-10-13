Vince Gill paid an emotional musical tribute to the late Loretta Lynn during a recent appearance on the Grand Ole Opry. The country superstar joined his fellow Opry cast members for a soaring rendition of his iconic song, "Go Rest High on That Mountain."

Gill joined Steve Wariner, Ricky Skaggs, Chapel Hart, Bill Anderson, Riders in the Sky and Deana Carter for the emotional tribute to Lynn, who died on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., at the age of 90.

The performance took place during the Opry's regularly scheduled show on Saturday (Oct. 8).

“We’re gonna do this especially for Loretta tonight,” Gill says in the video below. “This song brings a lot of peace to a lot of people, and I hope it does to her family, and all the people that love Loretta Lynn.”

Gill released "Go Rest High on That Mountain" as the sixth single from his When Love Finds You album in 1995. The song reached No. 14 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, and it has gone on to become one of Gill's most enduring songs.

During his performance saluting Lynn, Gill included the new final verse that he first introduced in 2019.

Gill began writing "Go Rest High on That Mountain" after Keith Whitley's death from alcohol poisoning in 1989. Four years later, Gill's older brother, Bob, died after suffering a heart attack, and Gill revived the song, writing the chorus and a second verse. The song went on to win CMA and Grammy Awards.

