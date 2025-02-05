Paul McCartney Had the Best Response After Vince Gill Sang ‘Let It Be’

As if guest-starring as a Beatle's backing band wasn't exciting enough, Vince Gill once got the change to sing for one — and he got a rave review.

Last April, The Eagles backed Paul McCartney for a performance of the classic Beatles hit "Let It Be" during a tribute show for Jimmy Buffett. That meant Gill was onstage with McCartney in front of an audience, playing on a song that was a big part of his own life and musical upbringing.

But that wasn't all: Gill also sang McCartney's part during the band's soundcheck before the show, and he says he was hoping to avoid McCartney from hearing him sing "Let It Be."

"Sure as hell, he walked in and they didn't tell me," Gill remembers to American Songwriter. "I was singing 'Let It Be' for all it was worth."

As for McCartney's response to the song? For Gill, that was just as memorable as the performance itself.

"He came over, gave me a giant hug and said, 'I'll believe you sing that song better than all I do,'" Gill continues. "I said, 'Well, that's not true, and you know it. But thank you.'"

"It was just cool that he got to hear me sing a little bit of it."

He also got to personally tell McCartney what a pivotal song "Let It Be" was in his own adolescence.

"I said, 'You have no idea what this means to me,'" he recounts. "I said, 'That's the song that was playing the first time I ever slow danced with a girl.'"

McCartney replied, "Well, I hope it worked out for you."

"I said, 'No, it was seventh grade, a little young for that.' But it was really cool," Gill remembers.