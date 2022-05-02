Vince Gill is heading to Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium for a special residency this August, the venue announced Monday (May 2).

The residency will feature four back-to-back shows from Thursday, August 4, through Sunday, August 7. Gill is set to be joined by Wendy Moten on each night. The shows mark the first solo performances Gill has booked at the famed venue since his two-night concert stand in 2007.

"Of all the great concert halls in America and throughout the world, the Ryman is by far my favorite," Gill says in announcing the news. "I knew it was a unique venue the first time I set foot on the stage over 30 years ago. It was just me and an acoustic guitar and to this day that moment was like nothing I’ve ever experienced."

Gill further gushed his love for the Ryman Auditorium, nicknamed the Mother Church of Country Music, in a video accompanying the announcement. The singer also praised the venue for its unparalleled sound quality that caters to any genre.

"That's what's so special about the Ryman. It doesn't matter what you throw at it," he says. "You look on the walls, you see Aretha, you see Bruce Springsteen, you see Loretta Lynn, you see Merle Haggard. It's not just a mecca of country music; it's a mecca for all."

Like the Ryman, Gill himself is a country music legend, and he has paid tribute to the venue throughout his career. The icon and wife Amy Grant hold their annual Christmas at the Ryman shows at the venue, and Gill has appeared at various Bluegrass Nights there.

The new residency will help celebrate the Ryman's 130th anniversary this year. The venue is celebrating with other artist residencies and community events, such as Plaza Parties, throughout the year.

Tickets for Vince Gill's four-night Ryman residency go on sale Friday, May 6, at 10AM CT at Ryman.com.

