Parker McCollum is a car guy and a big Vince Gill fan, so the "What Kinda Man" singer knew exactly what he wanted to listen to first when he got a new car recently.

McCollum was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, and we asked him to gush about his latest splurge purchase.

"I've always wanted a Corvette Z06, manual, since I was a kid — so I bought one of those," McCollum reveals.

As he was driving it home right after he bought it, he put on Gill's "Pretty Little Adrianna" and listened to it "45 times in a row."

He didn't stop with country.

"I like Aerosmith in the Corvette," he says. "I like listening to The Band in the Corvette. I feel like you can't drive that car and not have the music blaring."

When home in Texas, if McCollum isn't spending quality time with his wife, Hallie Ray, and his little boy, Major, you can find him whipping down backroads in his 2016 Corvette Z06, pumping out the best old school jams through its speakers.

But the "Pretty Heart" singer would rather you not be around when he exits his Corvette.

"Getting out of it doesn't look nearly as cool as getting in it," McCollum hilariously shares.

He just released his fifth studio album, the self-titled Parker McCollum, on June 27. He is currently touring across America on his What Kinda Man Tour.

