See the Setlist From Parker McCollum’s What Kinda Man Tour Opening Night

Parker McCollum just launched his 2025 What Kinda Man Tour on Thursday, (Jan. 23). He kicked things off at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Ga. and will rinse and repeat through April 26.

The Texas native stuffed 18 tracks into his setlist, bringing the tour's namesake and his latest single, "What Kinda Man," in just after the midway mark.

After opening with "Hurricane," fans who attend McCollum's tour will be excited to hear their favorites like "To Be Loved by You," "Pretty Heart" and "Handle on You" throughout his time on stage.

McCollum closes his show with his chart-topping hit "Burn It Down."

Traveling with him is former American Idol contestant Laci Kaye Booth, as direct support. It's the first arena tour she has ever played, and she couldn't contain her excitement as she prepped to take the biggest stage of her career thus far.

"I'm in the middle of gettin' glammed, but this is my first time playing an arena," she said in a video posted to social media. "Oh my God, my first time. I'm scared."

Parker McCollum's 2025 What Kinda Man Tour Setlist (Opening Night):

"Hurricane"

"Why Indiana"

"Don't Blame Me"

"Like a Cowboy"

"Stoned"

"Young Man's Blues"

"To Be Loved by You"

"Rest of My Life"

"Pretty Heart"

"Tails I Lose"

"Hell of a Year"

"What Kinda Man"

"Wait Outside"

"Meet You in the Middle"

"Love You Like That"

"I Can't Breathe"

"Falling Apart"

"Burn It Down"