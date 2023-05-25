Vince Neil, Chris Janson + More to Perform at Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is back in 2023, running the weekend of Aug. 4-6 as part of the NTT IndyCar Series in Nashville. The three-day event will feature performances from country artists, rock legends and more as fans enjoy the race weekend.

The performances will kick off Friday morning of that weekend, culminating with the Wesley Mortgage Freedom Friday Tribute Concert on the Zyn Main Stage. The show will feature performances from Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil along with Chris Janson, Gavin DeGraw and others. Zoee, Conner McCutcheon, American Blonde and Ryan Griffin will perform earlier in the day on the iHeartRadio Stage.

On Saturday, the event continues with performances by Neon Union, Frank Ray, Dillon Carmichael, Megan Moroney and more. The night will close with a headlining performance from Flo Rida.

The music will continue Sunday, as well, with a show featuring Jay DeMarcus, Jason Crabb, Consumed by Fire, Cade Thompson & Iveth Luna on the Praise Stage. Mae Estes and Tim Duggar are also on the lineup for the afternoon.

"Music has been a big part of the experience since we launched in 2021 and this year is no different," explains Big Machine Music City Grand Prix President & COO Jason Rittenberry. "We are bringing fans the best and brightest artists on the scene today."

More artists will be added to the lineup soon.

In addition to the IndyCar series, the weekend will also feature the Indy NXT, GT America, GR Cup, the Big Machine Spiked Cooler Trans Am TA2 Series and Stadium SUPER Trucks. Ticket packages are available now, beginning with three-day club packages and followed by three-day grandstand and general admission passes. Three-day general admission starts at $139. Tickets are available here.