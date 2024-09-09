Walt Ehmer, the president and Chief Executive Officer of the Waffle House chain of restaurants, has died. He was 58.

The Atlanta Police Foundation, which Ehmer was a member of, first announced the news in a post on Saturday, Sept. 7.

"Walt was a dedicated leader, tireless advocate for public safety, and an unwavering supporter of our mission to build a safer, stronger Atlanta," the foundation shares on social media. "His passion for community service and steadfast commitment to improving the lives of others will leave a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time," the post continues. "He will be greatly missed."

How Did Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer Die?

According to NBC, Ehmer had been battling pancreatic cancer for an extended period of time before his passing. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution notes he is survived by three children.

The restauranteur first joined the Waffle House team in 1992, and within 10 years had worked his way through the corporate ranks, eventually taking on the position of president in 2002. He then received the title of CEO and chairman of the board.

“His leadership, dedication and warmth touched the lives of many, both within the Waffle House family and beyond," Atlanta's Mayor Andre Dickens writes in a statement. "He leaves behind a remarkable legacy."

