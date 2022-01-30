Think Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like" was ubiquitous in 2021? Apparently, it's just as inescapable in 2022 -- at least, it was on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 30), when Hayes performed his biggest hit and a medley of other songs at the Chiefs-Bengals halftime show at Kansas City, Missouri's Arrowhead Stadium.

Before Hayes hit the stage, something went awry with the audio levels, with hilarious (and deafening) results: The opening bars of "Fancy Like" completely drowned out commentary from a panel of broadcasters. The chaos continued throughout the halftime show. As Hayes proceeded into his current single, "AA," the broadcasters gamely tried to continue their analysis, but it was clear that none of the viewers were going to be able to hear a word they were saying.

One especially quick-thinking broadcaster jumped into sign language during the live broadcast. "It's a party here in KC, baby!" another jokingly commented, yelling over the music.

After his performance, Hayes was ready to get a good laugh at the mixup, re-tweeting video footage from Barstool Sports that described the event as the "loudest halftime show in history." The singer offered three laughing emojis in response, as well as tweeting "Thanks for having me" at CBS Sports, which aired the game and halftime show.

2022 has been a big year for Hayes already: He just released his new Country Stuff The Album. Additionally, his headlining The Fancy Like Tour kicked off on Jan. 27, and it'll run through late April.