Wayland set the tone for a night of romantic exploration with their spellbinding new song, "Waters." The edgy country duo are letting fans hear it first in a Taste of Country exclusive.

The song opens with a hypnotic, repeating guitar riff from guitarist Phillip Vilenski before lead singer Mitch Arnold begins to deliver a lyric about feeling drawn to someone and giving in to those feelings.

"Open hearts and open air / Finding words as you twist your hair / The scent of your perfume makes me wanna move / I don't mind flowing out to sea with you," the lyrics state, setting up a giant, sing-along chorus:

"Falling in your waters / Pushing me out further / Falling in your waters again tonight."

Arnold and Vilenski co-wrote the song during a session in Joshua Tree, Calif., inspired by a random encounter that took place during a party in the desert.

"Something changed inside of me that night, watching her pour a drink next to the sunset," Arnold reflects. "'Waters' is about capturing those moments that stay with you forever."

Vilenski arranged the track, which the duo recorded in their home studio in Joshua Tree. The song is slated to appear on Wayland's forthcoming debut album, On the Way, which is set for release on March 16.

Wayland are no strangers to Taste of Country readers. The country duo scored an upset in the Taste of Country Video Countdown in early February, landing their video for a previous song, "Other End," at No. 1.

"Waters" is currently available for pre-save and download via a wide variety of digital music providers.

For more information about Wayland, visit their official website, or keep up with them via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.