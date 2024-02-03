Will Jon Pardi + Luke Bryan Top the Week’s Most Popular Videos?

Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan have just released a new video for their new collaboration on "Cowboys and Plowboys." Will they lead the week's most popular country music videos?

The two men are up against plenty of new competition, as Chase Matthew, Laci Kaye Booth and Kelsey Hart all have new videos looking for votes this week, too.

Wayland scored an upset with their new clip for "Other End" this week, landing all the way up at No. 1 on the countdown, while new videos from Emily Faith and Jessie G also made strong Top 10 showings, pushing several long-term favorites out of the Top 10 this time around.

Which artist and video have your vote this week? Taste of Country lets our readers decide on the top videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.