Shocker! Wendy’s Shutting Down 140 Locations Across America
Wendy's announced on Thursday (Oct. 31) that it will be closing down 140 locations forever.
Wendy's CEO Kirk Tanner explained on an earnings call that the financial performance of these locations are "well below the system average."
It is easy to see when locations aren't performing on par with others, so the decision isn't a hard one when it comes to the numbers. The Wendy's locations that are not thriving will be replaced by stores in better locations so the brand has a better chance at growth.
In 2024, Wendy's has more than 6,000 locations across America. They are not saying which locations will be closing, just that 140 of them are going to be no more.
Often, areas where certain restaurants and shops once were thriving tend to slow down or age out. That happens for various reasons.
Wendy's is doing everything it can to grab its share of the market, even partnering with SpongeBob SquarePants for a Krabby Patty meal.
The fast food chain has been a staple in American culture since 1969. Some people have warm memories of the good old Wendy's salad bar buffet — those were the days!
For now, keep an eye on your local Wendy's spot, as there could be a sign on the door one day soon saying it's one of the chosen 140 that are closing.
