Here’s What Morgan Wallen Said Before His ‘SNL’ Exit (According to a Lip Reader)

Many fans have theorized about why Morgan Wallen left the stage early after performing on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, but there's still several big questions about what went on behind the scenes that night.

One of those is exactly what Wallen might have said to host Mikey Madison onstage.

Right before he left, as the end credits were rolling, the singer gave Madison a quick hug and they exchanged a few words that the audience couldn't hear.

According to Unilad, lip reader Nicola Hickling believes that Wallen's exchange was pretty unremarkable. According to her, he said: "Thank you all so much. I had a wonderful time," as he turned to Madison.

Then, according to the lip reader, Madison replied, "Chatting to you was really good."

A little more revealing is what Hickling believes cast member Colin Jost said onstage after seeing that Wallen was leaving.

"You gotta remember how he is feeling," Jost allegedly said, according to Hickling's reading.

What might Wallen have been feeling at the end of the episode? Only he knows for sure, but some fans and audience members who were there that night have ventured some theories.

Read More: Fans Divided Over Morgan Wallen's 'Awkward' SNL Exit

What Happened During Morgan Wallen's SNL Gig?



Wallen performed two songs as the musical guest on Saturday Night on Saturday (March 29.)

He returned to the stage for the ensemble shot that always closes the show. However, instead of staying onstage to mingle as the credits rolled — the way cast members, hosts and musically guests typically do — Wallen walked off the front of the stage.

Why Did Morgan Wallen Leave SNL Early?

Some fans believed the source who told TMZ it was an "oopsie" moment, and the singer simply didn't realize he was supposed to stay onstage.

But it wasn't Wallen's first time on SNL — he's been a musical guest once before, in 2020, and this side-by-side comparison of the credits rolling in those two episodes shows that he stayed onstage the last time he was on the show.

Others thought Wallen's departure was a "disrespectful" slight against the show, either because he had previously been disinvited in 2020 for not following COVID-19 protocols (two months before he returned to successfully make his debut) or simply because he didn't care for the cast, the crew or New York City.

The latter theory was bolstered by a snapshot of an airport tarmac he posted to Instagram Stories afterward, captioning it, "Get me to God's country."

One audience member claimed that Wallen was "snubbed" by show creator and producer Lorne Michaels during his most recent episode, in a moment that wasn't caught on camera but happened onstage, in front of the audience.

Another person who attended the taping said that Wallen didn't leave early at all — he might have walked offstage, but only to come out and greet his fans.

So, Do Morgan Wallen and Saturday Night Live Really Have Beef?

At the very least, there appears to be some friction over Wallen's post-show Instagram post. SNL cast member Kenan Thompson said that Wallen's sentiments didn't sit well with him.

"You trying to say that we are not in God's country?" he said, presumably referring to the show's home of New York. "We're not all in God's country? We're not all under God's umbrella?"

Wallen doesn't appear remorseful about the post he shared. While he hasn't officially commented on his SNL appearance, he did announce the addition of three new merch items bearing the phrase "Get Me to God's Country" to his official store.

But NBC -—which airs SNL — doesn't seem to be holding hard feelings. A rep for the network told TMZ that they're not holding any ill will against Wallen, and they hope to have him back on the show in the future.