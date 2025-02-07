Grace Tyler reveals the scars on her heart during a new breakup ballad called "I Hope You Have a Daughter." She says Miranda Lambert is one of the artists that showed her it's okay to be vulnerable in song.

Taste of Country asked the Frisco, Texas native to share her three biggest influences and the song she likes best from each. This new song finds her hoping the man who broke her heart can one day appreciate what he's done to her.

"This song is my story, written entirely on my own because I had to," Tyler says. "Every word reflects my life and the heartbreak of saying goodbye to someone I once loved."

Listen to "I Hope You Have a Daughter" below. Here are Grace Tyler's three biggest musical influences.

Patsy Cline - "Crazy"

Patsy Cline will forever be one of my biggest inspirations for being one of the first country artists to cross over into the pop space. Her music was so raw and honest, especially my favorite song, “Crazy”.

Miranda Lambert - "Heart Like Mine"

Miranda will always be the Queen of Texas. Growing up, I always played Miranda songs when I had shows. “Heart Like Mine” became an instant love of mine, especially the older I got. I love her vulnerability in the lyrics, and I feel like it’s a song many girls can relate to.

Miley Cyrus - "Wrecking Ball"

Miley Cyrus is one of the only artists I got to grow up alongside. Everything from the Hannah Montana days to the Bangerz era, Miley truly has been an inspiration for me every step of her career. "Wrecking Ball" is one of my favorite songs to cover. I will always be a sucker for an emotional song I can belt to.

