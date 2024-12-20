Wait, What?! Shaboozey Has Had Us Fooled This Whole Time!

It turns out that Shaboozey doesn't have as big of a history with Jack Daniel's whiskey as he does with another specific kind of liquor.

In a recent interview with Philadelphia radio station Q102's afternoon host, Buster, Shaboozey was asked if there was actually a kind of liquor that he can no longer drink, due to having one too many messy nights with it.

We thought for sure that he would go along with his mega-hit song, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," and say that as we know, he and Jack Daniel's "got a history."

He did not. There is a liquor that has made its way out of his life forever, but he still drinks whiskey.

Shaboozey said, "Man, I would have to say, Hennessey. My birthday a couple years ago, I just remember having a handle and I was walking around. It was a surprise party, too."

If you don't know, a handle of a liquor is essentially a half-gallon bottle. That's a whole lot of cognac for one person to be carrying around for lone consumption.

What happened on that day, that made it where Shaboozey won't touch that particular liquor anymore? The "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" singer said, "It just doesn't mix well. It's a great drink if you want to have a crazy time, and I didn't remember anything the next day, for sure."

So this whole time we have thought that Shaboozey had a long, maybe dark history with Jack Daniel's whiskey, but the truth is, he has a story about Hennessey so crazy that he won't even touch the stuff anymore.

"I've been five years off of the Hennessey," Shaboozey admitted at the end of the interview.