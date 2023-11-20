Taylor Swift isn't going to be at boyfriend Travis Kelce's Monday Night Football game, after all.

Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday (Nov. 20). It's a rematch of this year's Super Bowl, which the Chiefs won.

Not only was Swift supposed to be there, rumor had it her parents, Andrea and Scott, were going to meet his parents, Donna and Ed, for the first time.

The Chiefs are 4-0 when Swift attends the games in 2023. They're 3-2 otherwise.

The reason Swift won't be in Kansas City for the game? Well, she's working, too. Monday was scheduled to be an off day on the Eras Tour, but a record-breaking heatwave in Rio de Janeiro forced her to cancel Saturday's (Nov. 18) show.

That decision came on the heels of tragedy: On Friday, a 23-year-old fan named Ana Clara Benevides Machado died ahead of Swift's concert. Her cause of death has not been confirmed, but temperatures were similarly hot that day, and the singer's response to the death was tied to the decision to postpone Saturday's show.

The result of all this as it pertains to the NFL is that Swift is making good Saturday's show in Rio on Monday. The forecast is calling for rain in the area, with temperatures in the '70s. She may have time to spend Thanksgiving with family or Kelce on Thursday, but on Friday it's back to work with a run of shows in São Paulo.

It remains to be seen if the Kelces and Swifts will meet soon, but should they share a suite, ESPN/ABC cameras will certainly find them during Monday Night Football.

