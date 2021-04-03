Willie and Korie Robertson have a new show launching via Facebook Watch, and they are tackling a wide range of sensitive subjects. In the premiere episode of At Home With the Robertsons, the couple share how to talk to your kids about racism.

At Home With the Robertsons will feature the former Duck Dynasty stars talking to diverse celebrity guests about socially impactful topics. In the premiere episode, which is slated to air on Monday (April 5), the couple invite Love and Hip Hop's Yandy and Mendeecees Harris for a discussion about racism and raising a Black son in America. The Robertsons' own biracial son, Will, also joins the episode to share his experiences growing up in a white family.

At Home With the Robertsons will air every Monday and Thursday via Facebook Watch, with Mondays consisting of frank conversations with celebrity guests and outdoor activities including ATV riding, duck calling, chopping wood and more. Episodes each Thursday will feature the Robertson family discussing Monday’s episode topic and sharing what they learned.

The clip below, which premieres exclusively with Taste of Country in advance of the show's first episode on Monday, will air on Thursday (April 8) and features the family discussing their takeaways from Monday's talk with Yandy and Mendeecees Harris.

Other guests and topics for the upcoming show include Tim and Demi Tebow talking about abstinence and getting married young; Nate Boyer, Mike Thomas and Arian Foster discussing kneeling for the anthem; and Hannah Brown's take on beauty pageants and the objectification of women in media. Other discussions will touch on the COVID-19 pandemic, veganism and more.

See Duck Dynasty Star Jep Robertson's Louisiana Estate: