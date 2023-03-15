Willie Nelson Announces Lineup for 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour

At 89 years old, Willie Nelson is showing few signs of retiring from what he loves. The Texas native will be on the road again this summer, headlining his 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

The trek — also curated by Nelson — will feature performances from Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, the Avett Brothers, John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Whiskey Myers, Gov't Mule and Marcus King.

Others on the docket are Trampled by Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Brittney Spencer and Particle Kid.

Each of the 16 dates will feature a different lineup with five acts. As always, members of Nelson's family will join the "Seven Spanish Angels" singer as headliners on each stop.

It has been a big year for Nelson, who won two Grammys in February. He took home trophies for Best Country Solo Performance for his cover of Billy Joe Shaver's "Live Forever" and Best Country Album for his 2022 album, A Beautiful Time — his 72nd studio album.

Nelson is also nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year.

Willie Nelson's 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates:

June 23 - Somerset, Wisc. @ Somerset Amphitheater (with Robert Plant & Alison Kraus, Trampled by Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, and Particle Kid)

June 24 - East Troy, Wisc. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre (with Robert Plant & Alison Kraus, Trampled by Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, and Particle Kid)

June 25 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater (with Robert Plant & Alison Kraus, Trampled by Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, and Particle Kid)

June 29 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP (with Margo Price, Flatland Cavalry, and Particle Kid)

June 30 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion (with Whiskey Myers, Flatland Cavalry, Brittney Spencer, and Particle Kid)

July 2 - The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (with Whiskey Myers, Brittney Spencer, Particle Kid, and more TBA)

July 28 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion (with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Kathleen Edwards, and Particle Kid)

July 29 - Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Govt' Mule, Kathleen Edwards, and Particle Kid)

July 30 - Darien, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater (with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Govt' Mule, Kathleen Edwards, and Particle Kid)

Aug. 2 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (with The Avett Brothers, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, and Particle Kid)

Aug. 4 - Hershey, Penn. @ Hershey Park Stadium (with The Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, and Particle Kid)

Aug. 5 - Philadelphia, Penn. @ TD Pavilion at The Mann (with The Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, and Particle Kid)

Aug. 6 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center (with The Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, and Particle Kid)

Aug. 11 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center (with John Fogerty, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Particle Kid)

Aug. 12 - Pittsburgh, Penn. @ The Pavilion Star Lake (with John Fogerty, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Particle Kid)

Aug. 13 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center (with John Fogerty, Kathleen Edwards, Gov't Mule, Particle Kid)