New Willie Nelson Documentary Chronicles Triumph + Heartbreak — See the First Trailer!

A new documentary from Paramount+ chronicles the dramatic ups and downs of one of country music's most fascinating and beloved artists. Willie Nelson & Family is set to debut on Dec. 21, and the first trailer for the project gives fans a look at the broad scope of the film.

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan served as executive producer for Willie Nelson & Family, which chronicles the 90-year-old country icon's early life, the struggle of his early years in Nashville, his rise to Outlaw country superstardom and how it all came crashing down when the IRS seized his assets.

Directors Thom Zimny and Oren Moverman talked to a wide array of Nelson's musical colleagues and friends for the film, including Kenny Chesney, Sheryl Crow, Dolly Parton, Bill Anderson, Bobby Bare and more. Interviews and narration from Nelson himself top off the narrative, giving an unflinching glimpse into the turbulent, but ultimately inspiring life of one of America's greatest living musical artists.

“Willie’s music formed the soundtrack of my youth. His songwriting helped shape me as a storyteller,” Sheridan states. “Willie is a national treasure, and his story will serve as inspiration for all those seeking their own path that leads away from the clouds of compromise. Willie has opened his life to us — warts and all — to serve as a beacon to overcoming failure, realizing dreams, and keeping your compass once the dream is achieved.”

Willie Nelson & Family premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. It will stream as a four-part series on Paramount+ beginning on Dec. 21.

