Willie Nelson's upcoming First Rose of Spring album will be delayed.

The country legend's 70th solo studio album was originally due to be released on April 24, but will now be held until July 3.

Fans can still pre-order the Buddy Cannon-produced project, which will be available on CD, vinyl and digital formats when it finally debuts. Those who have already pre-ordered the album will receive their copies on the new release date, rather than next month.

Nelson has already shared his Chris Stapleton cover of "Our Song" and the title track, "First Rose of Spring." This will mark the legend's first release following his 2020 Grammy win for Best Country Solo Performance for the title track from his 2019 album, "Ride Me Back Home."

While not specifically outlined in a press release announcing the delay, Nelson's album has likely been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has postponed nearly all concert tours in North America to allow for fans, artists, producers, engineers and others involved the opportunity to isolate and lessen the spread of the virus.

Artists have innovated, however, taking to social media to perform concerts via livestream — Keith Urban, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Hunter Hayes and more have opened their social platforms to entertain fans in isolation. In addition to all major tours, the 2020 ACM Awards have been pushed back to September. They normally take place in April in Las Vegas.