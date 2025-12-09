After more than seven decades in music, you might think Willie Nelson has heard — and sung — it all.

But even now, at 92, there are still a few songs that get to him every time.

The Songs That Still Hit Home

The country legend was recently asked if any songs still bring a tear to his eye. His answer? Two of his most beloved classics.

“Yeah, there are a couple,” Nelson told GQ. “‘Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground’ is one. ‘Always on My Mind’ is another.” It’s not hard to understand why.

Released in 1980 as part of the Honeysuckle Rose soundtrack, “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground” remains one of his most emotionally raw ballads — a song that’s resonated with fans for decades.

And “Always on My Mind”? Though it had been recorded by artists like Elvis Presley and Gwen McCrae, it was Nelson’s 1982 version that turned it into a country classic.

The song earned him three Grammy Awards and became one of the defining tracks of his career.

Both songs showcase what Shotgun Willie does best: storytelling that cuts straight to the soul.

More Than Just His Own Music

Of course, Nelson doesn’t just get emotional over his own catalog. He says other artists still move him, too — especially the ones he grew up on.

“‘Stardust,’ ‘Moonlight in Vermont,’ anything Hank Williams did, Bob Wills. There’s a whole lot of good music out there,” he said.

And to him, music is more than just entertainment — it’s a connection.

“I still think music is what brings us all together,” Nelson reflected. “Politics separates everybody. Music brings us back together.”

Still Singing, Still Showing Up

Nelson explained he keeps touring not just for the love of the music, but for the feeling it creates — in the crowd, and in himself.

They clap their hands and sing along for a couple of hours and go home feeling better. They agree on music. Every time, I leave feeling better, too.

And now, several of his children have followed in his footsteps. It’s a path he never pushed — but always supported.

“I had music instruments all over the house… I gave them an opportunity to do what they wanted to do,” he told the outlet.

Willie’s Why

At 92, Willie Nelson is still doing what he’s always done — playing music that brings people together, one heartfelt verse at a time.

And even after a lifetime of songs, the ones that hit the deepest… still do.