Former Duck Dynasty stars Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson take on yet another cultural hot-button topic in the final two episodes of their Facebook Watch show, At Home With the Robertsons.

In an episode that's slated to air on Monday (May 24) titled 'Does Gun Control Really Work?', the Robertsons invite comedian and self-proclaimed “Liberal Redneck” Trae Crowder to their Louisiana home to discuss gun control and possible steps America could take to control the burgeoning problem of gun violence.

"I just get frustrated by the notion that there's literally nothing that we can do," Crowder says in the clip below, which premieres exclusively with Taste of Country in advance of the episode. Pointing out that they all have kids, he says, "It's so wild to me that they do active shooter drills at Walt Disney Elementary School. What a really weird world that we live in, and it scares me every time that there's another school shooting. I'd just like for us to try something."

When Willie Robertson presses him as to what that might be, Crowder points to an assault weapons ban, closing the gun show loopholes, waiting periods to purchase a weapon and more stringent background checks and mental health screenings to purchase weapons as parts of a multi-pronged solution.

At Home With the Robertsons airs every Monday and Thursday via Facebook Watch, with Mondays consisting of frank conversations with celebrity guests and outdoor activities including ATV riding, duck calling, chopping wood and more. Episodes each Thursday feature the Robertson family discussing Monday’s topic and sharing what they learned.

In a follow-up episode on Thursday (May 27) titled 'What Do Millennials Think About Owning Guns?', Sadie and Rebecca Robertson, along with their husbands, Christian and John Reed, take part in a family discussion on gun control that Willie Robertson finds surprising.

