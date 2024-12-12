Woman Arrested After Threatening McD’s Staff Over French Fries … With a Gun

We've all gotten a wrong order while grabbing some fast food for lunch, but this incident spun out of control quickly.

A woman is facing felony charges after threatening to shoot fast food workers over an order of missing fries.

It happened in San Pablo, Calif., after a mother and her daughter went through the drive-thru of a local McDonald's. Mom realized she was short an order of French fries, so she sent her 9-year-old into the restaurant to get them.

An employee told the kid they'd need a receipt before they'd replace the food, and that's when mom entered the restaurant in a “Hangry state,” according to staff.

She even reportedly threatened to attack employees with a gun that was in her purse.

Employees then called 911, and when officers arrived, the woman was still on the scene. Police searched the car, finding the purse in the possession of the 9-year-old, who was back in the car. The child handed over the purse to officers, and it was indeed carrying a loaded handgun.

The woman was arrested on the scene and is now facing several felonies, including making criminal threats with a firearm and child endangerment. No word on whether or not the missing fries were replaced.

