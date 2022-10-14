The Women of ‘Yellowstone’ Get Into Trouble During Season 5

The official trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 found Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton punching a woman before she's spotted dancing with Jen Landon's Teeter. Might her sister-in-law Monica be just out of the frame?

Actor Kelsey Asbille walked the red carpet prior to the CMT's Artist of the Year ceremony, which airs on Friday night on CMT (9PM ET). She was there to support singer Lainey Wilson, who will play a character named Abby on the Paramount Network show when Season 5 begins. Abby is friends with Beth Dutton, but she also shares a scene with Monica (Asbille).

"It's actually all of the women of Yellowstone together in one scene," Asbille says. "It was really fun. We get into some trouble." Can you spot the trouble?

Wilson — whose Bellbottom Country album drops Oct. 28 — will receive the Breakout Artist of the Year award during the pre-taped broadcast. Alan Jackson (Artist of a Lifetime), Walker Hayes, Kane Brown and more will be celebrated during the Nashville ceremony.

Asbille was the only Yellowstone actor to walk the red carpet and speak with media prior to the event. She admitted she wasn't familiar with Wilson's music before, but was blown away by a performance the singer gives during an upcoming episode. She's also just good people.

"She is so kind and so genuine. She works really hard," she says. "She's so deserving of this award."

Season 5 of Yellowstone begins on Nov. 13. Fans of the show may enjoy our Dutton Rules Podcast, which features cast interviews, show breakdowns and more.

