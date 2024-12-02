Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Arrested Again, Accused of Stealing Church Van

Wynonna Judd's daughter, Grace Pauline Kelley, has been arrested for the third time in 2024.

This time, she faces seven charges — including three counts of grand larceny — in Albemarle County, Va.

According to Charlottesville daily news outlet the Daily Progress, Kelley was arrested in the Scottsville, Va. area on Oct. 27, after allegedly stealing a van and trailer belong to Charlottesville's Ground Zero Church of the Nazarene.

Pastor Kent Hart told the outlet that he was in the kitchen of his home when he saw the van leaving his driveway. He pursued the van, and when it stopped at the side of the road, he went up to confront the driver.

"I'm like, 'You stole my van, get out of my van,' beating on the door. And at this point, I see her very clearly. I saw her buzz cut and face tattoo," Hart says.

He added that Kelley appeared to him "like she could have been high," and that she "didn't really seem like she was completely in her right mind."

Read More: The Top 10 Judds Songs

The chase continued, but eventually, Kelley was apprehended by Albemarle police officer Corey Legg. Per the Daily Progress, Legg's report indicates that Kelley told him she had "sold her soul to the devil" and that she asked to be sent to a mental institution. She also told him that a man had been driving the car, but had exited the driver's seat and fled into the woods.

So far, dash cam footage doesn't indicate that anyone but Kelley was in the vehicle.

Kelley was transported to the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, where she is being held without bail. She was also taken to the hospital after a body scan suggested she might have some sort of foreign object in her body, but that was ruled out in the hospital. However, her bloodwork did test positive for heroin.

Kelley faces seven charges in connection with her most recent arrest, including three felony counts of grand larceny for the theft of the van.

Kelly's legal troubles date back to 2015, when she was arrested in Nashville and charged with manufacturing meth.

In 2018, she was sentenced to eight years in prison after violating parole.

She was released on parole the following year, but arrested again due to another parole violation in August 2021.

Kelly was released again in 2022 but returned to jail in 2023 due to parole violation and violating an order of protection.

She was granted parole later that year.

However, Kelley's problems with the law have ramped up in 2024. She was arrested in Alabama in April and charged with indecent exposure, obstructing government operations and soliciting prostitution.

Read More: 9 Country Stars Who've Been Arrested on DUI Charges

In August, she was arrested in Georgia and charged with three misdemeanor counts: Fleeing or attempting to flee law enforcement, driving with a suspended or revoked license and improperly using motorcycle equipment.

During the most recent incident, the church van was damaged during the theft and is now totaled, according to a GoFundMe launched by the church to raise money for a replacement.

A statement from Pastor Hart indicates that the church holds "no animosity" against Kelley for her role in the incident, and that they held a special prayer service for her the Sunday after the theft.

"We pray that Grace will face the God given consequences for her actions, and that these consequences will be a means of grace that aid in her recovery and redemption," the statement reads in part. "If the opportunity arises to be a part of her redemptive process we would love to be a part of it in whatever way we can."

See Country Music's Most Memorable Mug Shots