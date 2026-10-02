Artists will often say that the album they're currently promoting is the best, most truthful work they've ever released.

But in the case of Wynonna Judd's The Hard Truth album, the proof of authenticity is right there in the lyrics sheet.

Not only did she write or co-write nine out of the album's 10 tracks — an anomaly for Judd, whose work typically includes a majority of outside cuts — the songs are full of biographical details and raw reactions to real situations.

"I would say that is an absolute fact," Judd told Taste of Country, when we asked her if she felt she'd told the truth on this album more effectively than ever before. "You know it."

She says she chose to write so much because "I knew that I needed to talk about this stuff," and often speaks about her songwriting process as a way to work through the pain of traumatic life events.

Wynonna Judd Opens Up About Her Late Mother Naomi on The Hard Truth Album

The most well-known of those is the death of her mother and The Judds band mate Naomi Judd.

Naomi died by suicide in 2022, months before the duo were scheduled to embark on a reunion tour. The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame the day after Naomi died, and a shell-shocked Wynonna spoke at the ceremony alongside her sister Ashley Judd.

Read More: Wynonna Judd Says She'll Keep Singing, 'Though My Heart is Broken,' After Naomi Judd's Death

As one might expect, Naomi is a character on Judd's new album. She comes up in songs like "All Downhill From Ashland," which might be the angriest song on the record. Judd points to the phrase "I love you, I hate you, I need you" as one where she was singing directly to her mom.

"That one was really painful. That one was really tough to sing. I remember stopping several times and saying, 'I don't know if I can say this,'" she admits.

"But the truth is, I really hate what she did. I really do. And I'm angry...as dysfunctional as our family is, those things were said, and I was just reliving them, if you will, in the song," Judd goes on to say. "It's all truth, and it's my truth."

There's a "hard truth" about the Judds that fans already know: The one where Naomi Judd battled mental health issues throughout her life, and her relationships with her daughters were ravaged in the process. There's the hard truth of the way her life ended, leaving Wynonna and Ashley to process a complex loss and years of unfinished healing.

Wynonna Judd Was Angry at Her Mother For Hiding Her Biological Father From Her

Then there's another "hard truth" about Wynonna and Naomi's relationship that many fans are hearing for the first time: The anger Wynonna felt toward her mother for concealing the truth about who her father was.

The singer grew up believing her dad was Michael Cimenella, who was married to Naomi for eight years. It wasn't until 1994, when she was 30, that she learned her biological father was a man named Charles Jordan.

By 2000, she was ready to meet him, but it was too late: Jordan died that year, just two weeks before Wynonna had planned to meet him for the first time.

She wrote about that experience, and the unanswered questions that continue to haunt her, in a The Hard Truth album track called "Girl Who Could Sing."

Read More: The Heartbreaking Truth Behind Wynonna Judd's Song "Girl Who Could Sing"

Another album track, "Hear Me Now," finds her speaking directly to her mother: Sometimes in love, sometimes in grief, and sometimes in anger over the story Naomi was never strong enough to share.

"I'm saying, 'You know what, I'm screaming from Earth here,'" Judd says. "'I love you, I miss you, I hate you sometimes,' was me talking to her. I would love to have a conversation with her about my father, of course. I would love to ask more questions. And I didn't, because I was protecting her."

Could she have released a song like this one today, if Naomi were still alive?

"I wanna say yes. But I obviously don't know," Judd replies. "Today where I'm sitting, I feel like I can, because I'm so strong in my conviction to get healthy."

She imagines that she would have sat down with Naomi, and said, "You're just gonna have to sit down and hear this for a minute."

"She would have gone crazy, probably, because she was so full of shame," Judd admits. "She made a really bad decision. I would love to talk about it. I'm for reconciliation and forgiveness — now. Then I was more angry than I am now. I've made some real good peace about all of this."

Wynonna Judd's The Hard Truth Album Contains Hopeful Songs, Too

Not every retrospective on the past is a dark one. Judd celebrates her home state on "Kentucky Queen," a kind of joy counterpart to the more walled-in, frustrated "All Downhill From Ashland."

And the final song on the album, "Love Ain't Got the Best of Me," is a spunky and anthemic look toward the future, with Judd promising that she's not giving up on love — in spite of all she's gone through.

Bluesy and brushed with horns, the song is downright playful. In it, you can hear the love story that unfolded between Judd and her husband, Cactus Moser, as they made the album. Moser produced The Hard Truth and worked closely with Judd to write the bulk of the tracks. She says that not only did the process make the album better, but it made their relationship better, too.

"I really got sad after it was done, because it was like — oh my gosh, we were so connected, and it was so good for our marriage," she relates. "It was good for our artistic ability to be able to come together and do this project...It was just glorious."

Their creative work together isn't done, of course: Judd and Moser will be onstage together each night as they tour in support of The Hard Truth. That component of the album will bring in the final piece of the project: The fans.

"I can't wait for the fans to be healed. I can't for them to find their own truth," Judd says, laughing in agreement at the suggestion that her tour will be a sort of "group therapy."

"If it helps somebody," she adds, "then I've done my part."