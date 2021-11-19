Dutton Rules Podcast: Why Jimmy’s Plot Line Is Really Important

Yellowstone underdog Jimmy (Jefferson White) looks to be headed south for a long stay at the 6666 Ranch in Texas. We may not hear from him for awhile, and another character could be joining him before too long.

That's just one topic discussed during Ep. 2 of Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone, 1883 Podcast. Hosts Adison Haager and Billy Dukes also explore who may know "Riggins," the man in the mug shot. Plus, if you were shook by Monica's (Kelsey Asbille) scene at the end of Episode 3, you'll enjoy this deep dive into why it played like it did on television, and what the future holds for her character and Tate (Brecken Merrill).

The end of this episode includes three great listener questions. You can join the conversation with an email to staff@tasteofcountry.com. We'd love to hear your thoughts on Jimmy, creator Taylor Sheridan's character Travis (and his braggy graphic T-shirts) and who might be responsible for the attack on the Duttons. We know, but we don't know ... still.

Newcomers and Yellowstone experts have a place here, as the hosts represent both.