‘Yellowstone’ Baby Names Exploding in Popularity

Yellowstone's massive success is driving a boom in babies named after the show's characters, according to a new study.

Yellowstone premiered in 2018 on Paramount Network. The Kevin Costner-led modern Western follows the Dutton family, who own the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the U.S., and will stop at nothing to keep their empire.

According to data from baby formula site OrganicBabyFormula.com, Yellowstone-related names dominate the top positions of TV-themed baby names that made noticeable jumps in popularity over the last few years, with Dutton coming in first after logging an increase of 3,300 percent.

Rip comes in second with an increase of 2,367 percent, while Kayce comes in third overall at 1,679 percent. Laramie also lands in the Top 10 at No. 6 after a jump of 431 percent.

Names from Euphoria, the Umbrella Academy, Money Heist, You, Raised by Wolves and Schitt's Creek also appear in the Top 10, while two more Yellowstone-themed names make the overall list, which features 25 names total.

Walker has experienced a 207 percent increase, and Tate has seen a spike of 140 percent.

tv-character-baby-names OrganicBabyFormula.com loading...

The baby formula site compiled the data by using RottenTomatoes.com to identify the Top 100 shows from 2020, 2021 and 2022, then running character names from those shows through the Social Security Administration's baby name database to determine how much specific names have spiked in popularity. The data includes only names with an obvious correlation.

Yellowstone became the most-watched cable drama on television during Season 4 in 2021. Season 5 premiered in December of 2022, and aired its mid-season finale on Jan. 1. The show will resume in the summer of 2023.

