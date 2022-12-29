‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Shares What Cole Hauser Is Really Like

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser plays tough guy Rip Wheeler on the hit television drama, and according to one of his younger co-stars, he's pretty impressive in real life, too. During a recent appearance on Taste of Country's Dutton Rules podcast, Brecken Merrill shares that the actor is just as "badass" in person as he is onscreen.

Merrill plays Tate Dutton on Yellowstone, and the 14-year-old actor admits that since most of his character's scenes are with his parents, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille), as well as his grandfather, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), he doesn't usually get to spend that much time on-set with Hauser or Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton. But he admires them very much from the time he has gotten to spend.

"He's badass in real life, too," Merrill says of Hauser. "He cowboys. He cowboys just like he cowboys in Yellowstone."

Merrill adds that Reilly, on the other hand, is completely unlike her character, calling her a 'very, very nice woman."

"She has a British accent, which is very, very surprising to me," he states. "Her American accent is very, very good. And she's basically the opposite of Beth. She's nice and proper, and just happy all along."

Merrill's character of Tate Dutton has been getting some particularly juicy storylines in the last two seasons of Yellowstone. Season 4 in 2021 opened with him shooting and killing one of the attackers who hit the Dutton Ranch, while Season 5 premiered with him and his mom, Monica Dutton, caught in a horrifying car crash that results in her losing her baby.

Yellowstone's Season 5 is currently airing on Sunday nights at 8PM ET on Paramount Network. Season 5 is an extra-long season consisting of 14 episodes, which are set to air in two arcs. The Season 5 mid-season finale is set to air on Sunday (Jan. 1).

