See Your Favorite ‘Yellowstone’ Characters as Funko Pops

Although the second half of Yellowstone Season 5 hangs in the balance, the love of Taylor Sheridan's dysfunctional Montana family is still going strong. Coming soon, fans of the show can purchase Funko Pop figurines of their favorite Yellowstone characters.

On July 1, 2023, Funko Pop will be releasing what are sure to become collector's items for any lover of the Paramount show. The line features the biggest characters from the series, John Dutton, Beth Dutton, Kayce Dutton, Rip Wheeler, and Monica Dutton.

For the most part, each character is spot on. Rip is depicted in his signature hat, boots, blue jeans, sunglasses and Yellowstone Ranch jacket. John is also in his cowboy best, and the company nailed his trademark cream hat with braided band. Even Kayce and Monica's outfits can be found in various scenes of the show.

One may argue that Beth's outfit is lacking. Although she is spotted on the series wearing an oversized blue poncho, it seems like a floral prairie dress or a power suit would have been more fitting for the Dutton matriarch. Her hair could be a tinge more on the strawberry side, too, but now we're just being picky.

Fans can pre-order Yellowstone Funko Pops on Amazon or Funko's website. They retail for $12.99 a piece.

The figurines are the perfect thing to hold us over until the series returns. Yellowstone was halted midway through season five due to a reported contract negotiation stall between show-runners and Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton.

The network has yet to reveal plans for the second installment of the season, though they have confirmed a spinoff featuring Matthew McConaughey. Whether that spinoff will take the place of Yellowstone is to be determined.