‘Yellowstone': Here’s How John Dutton Will Die [Dutton Rules]

We all agree that John Dutton has to die before the series finale of Yellowstone this fall, right?

The show's main character (played by Kevin Costner) has seemed destined for the Dutton family cemetery since Season 1. He's managed to beat cancer, militia, the law, his step-son's real father and Market Equities in subsequent seasons, but the tone of Taylor Sheridan's epic western always felt like a tragedy.

So, now that we know there are just a few more episodes of Yellowstone remaining, let's talk about how the show will end.

The Dutton Rules podcast tacked six plausible theories on to the back end of a discussion about the Paramount Network's press release, and Deadline's story that a sequel starring Matthew McConaughey will follow in December.

One theory offered by Billy Dukes and Adison Haager is natural causes, or something like it. He had cancer once before. It could surely return and take him. This is very possible if — as Deadline suggested is possible — Kevin Costner's character does not return at all for the second half of Season 5.

Another theory is that lawmen could take him down. Since the end of Season 4, Dutton hasn't had a friend in the Sheriff's office. He's certain done enough illegal things to send a SWAT team down to the ranch, so maybe he dies in a blaze of glory.

The most obvious theory is that one of his many enemies kill him, with Jamie Dutton a leading candidate to pull the trigger. Throughout the first part of Season 5, Jamie seemed to come to terms with the fact that both he and the man he called dad for 40 years can't exist in this world. He all but agreed to let Sarah Atwood hire a hitman — perhaps he'll just do the job himself.

Finally, there's a plot line out there that involves Beth Dutton killing her dad. It's a bit crazy, so you'll have to listen starting at about the 13MIN mark of the podcast to understand why. Wouldn't it be on brand for both her and the show if she accidentally killed both her mother and her father?

Find Dutton Rules on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or wherever you podcast. You can also listen at the above player. Currently, hosts Adison Haager and Billy Dukes are dropping new episodes as necessary, but once new episodes resume, there will be weekly preview and recap episodes.

