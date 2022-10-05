‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Lands Role in New Movie With Tom Hanks

Kelly Reilly is headed to the big screen! The Yellowstone star has been cast in a new movie titled Here. The film is based on Richard McGuire's graphic novel of the same name and stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright.

Yellowstone fans shouldn't worry though — Reilly, who plays the ruthless Beth Dutton on the show, will film the movie in between seasons of the drama series. In fact, she recently shared a photo of her last day in Montana filming for the show.

Although her character in Here has yet to be revealed, Reilly will be reunited with director Robert Zemeckis, who cast her in his film Flight alongside Denzel Washington. The 2012 thriller would end up being Reilly's breakout role.

Here will be filmed in New England and is expected to be shot entirely in one single location. Deadline reports that it is a "story of love, loss, struggle, hope and legacy play out between couples and families over generations."

In a way, it sounds a lot like the overarching themes surrounding the Dutton family in Yellowstone. Which means, Reilly should feel right at home, especially if her character is half as diabolical as Beth Dutton.

Meanwhile, Yellowstone is gearing up for its fifth season, which will begin on Nov. 13 on Paramount. Season 4 brought in a record-breaking audience, which made it the highest-rated show on cable television.