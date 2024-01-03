Here’s Why ‘Yellowstone’ Didn’t Receive a Golden Globe Nomination

The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards are this Sunday (Jan. 7), but don't expect any of your favorite Yellowstone characters to be handed a trophy. The popular Paramount drama series was not nominated in any of this year's categories.

It's not a snub for Yellowstone, however — the show simply did not meet eligibility requirements.

According to the Golden Globe Awards' consideration rules, in order for a series to be eligible it must have aired a minimum running time of 150 program minutes during the qualifying year, with each episode running a minimum of 20 program minutes. While Yellowstone met the latter requirement, they failed meet the first one.

The Kevin Costner-led drama aired just one episode in the 2023 calendar year — Season 5, Ep. 8, "A Knife and No Coin," aired on Sunday, January 1, 2023 and was well below the 150 program minute threshold.

Yellowstone is not without a lifetime Golden Globe win, however. Costner, who plays John Dutton, received the award for Best Actor in a Drama Television Series in 2023. He was unable to attend the ceremony in person due to flooding near his home in California at the time, but he shared a video of himself receiving his trophy on social media.

Yellowstone is expected to resume production to film the second half of Season 5 this spring. The long-awaited new episodes are scheduled to air in November.

This is the final season of Yellowstone, but more spinoffs are reportedly in the works. Writer Taylor Sheridan is allegedly working on another prequel series titled 1944 and a sequel called 2024. These new projects — coupled with previously-released prequels 1883 and 1923 — will take fans deeper into this neo-Western world Sheridan has created.

The Golden Globe Awards are set to air Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8PM ET on CBS.

22 'Yellowstone' Facts You Probably Didn't Know How big of a fan of Yellowstone are you? These 22 facts about the Paramount Network show are sure to stump even the most dedicated viewers. They're almost all about the cast members and their real-life passions and roles. John's kids? Beth's accent? Rainwater's guitar playing? Tate's spoilers? It's all part of this list of 22 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Yellowstone.