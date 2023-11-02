Yellowstone fans, rejoice! The massive hit television show has revealed the timeline for the final episodes of the series, which have been delayed due to the writers and actors strikes in Hollywood.

The long-awaited second half of Season 5 will begin airing in November of 2024, Paramount Network revealed in a press release on Thursday morning (Nov. 2). The upcoming episodes will bring the show to an end as series star Kevin Costner departs the show and his character of John Dutton is slated to die, according to various reports.

The second half of Season 5 was initially slated to air in November of 2023 before the strikes caused production delays industry-wide.

Paramount's announcement also revealed two new shows are coming as part of the Yellowstone universe: 1944 — a prequel that was previously reported but not confirmed — and 2024. They join two other prequels, 1883 and 1923, to broaden the scope of the saga of the Duttons, who own the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the U.S.

“Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions — and, we’re just getting started,” says Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios.

“On the heels of 1883 and 1923’s success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon — thanks to the creative mastermind of [Yellowstone creator] Taylor Sheridan.”

Paramount previously announced that the network would launch a sequel to Yellowstone directly on the heels of the show ending, with Matthew McConaughey reportedly in talks to star. It's not clear if 2024 is that show or not.

