Yellowstone co-stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison have reportedly gone from boyfriend-girlfriend to husband and wife. She flashed a big diamond ring during an event last week, leading to new speculation that they've married.

Bingham plays Walker on Yellowstone, while Harrison plays his on-screen girlfriend, Laramie.

The two went Instagram official in April.

They bought a $4.6 million house in California together in June.

TMZ reports that the pair married in October, but only lists unnamed sources for the information. Still, both can be seen wearing wedding rings in recent videos and photos. The above picture was taken during the launch of Bingham's Bourbon in Las Vegas on Dec. 7. Photos find the pair behaving like newlyweds.

attachment-Bingham Harrison Wed Greg Doherty, Getty Images loading...

Since the romance went public, Harrison has filled her Instagram page with love-centric content, including a recap video of last Thursday night and another video that finds him singing a love song to her.

Fans spotted a wedding ring on his hand in this second video and immediately started to ask questions. She has not confirmed they're married, and he hasn't said much at all about their relationship on his social media pages.

Previously, the 42-year-old Bingham was married to Anna Axter, but their 12-year marriage ended in 2021. While known primarily for his music, the real-life cowboy has also started an interesting acting career with roles in Western or country-themed productions like Yellowstone and Crazy Heart (2009).

Harrison, 33, is also known for her role in the TruTV comedy Tacoma FD. Season 4 of that show began in July.

attachment-Ryan Bingham Hassie Harrison Greg Doherty, Getty Images loading...

On Yellowstone, the couple's future is less clear, as Walker is part of a crew set for Texas after a virus threatens the Dutton family's herd. The show is on hiatus until fall 2024, and the second half of Season 5 is expected to be the final season.