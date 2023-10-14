Rip Wheeler's journey to Yellowstone is what you need to remember from Episode 7 and Episode 8 of Season 1. This Sunday's (Oct. 15) CBS re-airing will also find the Dutton muscleman in more trouble than he's seen in a long, long time.

No spoilers here, but here's a one-word reminder for those re-watching Season 1: "horsefly." The last few weeks of Yellowstone have been remarkably tame, but that figures to change as the first season draws to a conclusion. There's also more Dutton family drama in these two episodes than most others.

Yellowstone, Season 1 Ep. 7 and Ep. 8 Preview:

Here is a loose explanation of events that take place during Ep. 7 ("A Monster Among Us") and Ep. 8 ("The Unraveling, Pt. 1"). A grizzly bear is part of both episodes — yes, it's the same one that Rip scared away during Ep. 6 and yes, he comes across it once again.

Monica's recovery from a brain injury leads to an unexpected shift in her relationship with Kayce, while Beth Dutton tries sobriety but still can't keep from making trouble (the good kind, as far as the Dutton family is concerned) for Dan Jenkins.

Jamie's campaign for attorney general is also threatened by an unlikely source, but he seems ready to charge forward anyways after getting a (cough, cough) pep talk from his campaign manager, Christina.

Of course, that pesky reporter is also watching closely, looking for some sort of fissure in the Dutton family facade.

Finally, viewers get a few great bunkhouse scenes and learn about Walker's regret. Also, the local sheriff is introduced. Donnie Haskell is played by Hugh Dillon through most of four seasons of Yellowstone, and while he doesn't get a ton of screen time, his movements should be watched closely.

When Is Yellowstone Ep. 7 and Ep. 8 on TV?

Ep. 7 and Ep. 8 of Yellowstone will air on Sunday (Oct. 15) after 60 Minutes (approx. 8PM ET). Both episodes (and all seasons of Yellowstone) stream on demand on Peacock.

A recap and extensive breakdown of Ep. 7 and Ep. 8 of Yellowstone will come on Sunday. On Monday (Oct. 16), Adison Haager and Billy Dukes — hosts of the popular Dutton Rules podcast — will offer insight and analysis of events taking place in the Taylor Sheridan drama.

Season 1 is set to conclude on CBS on Oct. 22.

PICTURES: Look Inside 'Yellowstone' Season 1, Episodes 7 and 8: 'A Monster Is Among Us' and 'The Unravelling, Pt. 1'