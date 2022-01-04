‘Dutton Rules’ Podcast: Unpacking the Darkest ‘Yellowstone’ Scene Yet

A few Yellowstone fans might have predicted what happened during the dramatic Season 4 finale. Did anyone see it coming quite like that, though?

A slow-building season concluded with a slow-building final episode that found Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) being forced to decide between the father who gave him life (played by actor Will Patton) and the one who raised him (Kevin Costner's John Dutton). It was a lose-lose situation for him. Pressed to pick between the selfish and the selfless options, he chose the former and did the unthinkable. The morality of it all — and if Garrett Randall was good or bad in the end — is a heavy part of the conversation during this new Dutton Rules podcast episode.

During this episode of Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone 1883 Podcast, Adison Haager and Billy Dukes break down the critical moments from Ep. 10 of Season 4 of Yellowstone. There was a quickie marriage, a termination and a prison visit — and that was just Beth Dutton's (Kelly Reilly) scenes!

There was also a surprise engagement, another fight in the bunkhouse and a vision quest that spells doom for — actually, we're still not sure what Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) saw. In the end, the show said goodbye to at least two characters, maybe more. Did you lose track, or do you just need someone talk to?

Click play to listen, or If you would rather listen later, find Dutton Rules on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Also, check out some of our recent video recaps and analysis below and join the conversation with an email to staff@tasteofcountry.com.

Further previews of Yellowstone and 1883 are available in the Dutton Rules archives, including a recap of conversations with Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Isabel May from 1883, and Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly and Piper Perabo from Yellowstone.

10 'Yellowstone' Facts You Probably Didn't Know How big of a fan of Yellowstone are you? These 10 facts about the Paramount Network show are sure to stump even the most dedicated viewers. They're almost all about the cast members and their real-life passions and roles. John's kids? Beth's accent? Rainwater's guitar playing? Tate's spoilers? It's all part of this list of 10 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Yellowstone.