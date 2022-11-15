Yellowstone's Season 5 premiere featured some interesting dynamics between Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Carter (Finn Little), and in a new interview, Hauser says their relationship will continue to evolve throughout the season — but not without challenges.

Little joined the cast of Yellowstone in Season 4 in the role of Carter, who Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) decides to take under her wing after both of his parents die. His relationship with Rip is initially difficult, but by the end of Season 4, the stern ranch foreman is beginning to develop more respect for Carter. Hauser says that will continue in Season 5, but it won't be an entirely smooth road.

"It's a slow burn," Hauser tells Taste of Country in an interview to promote the new season, which premiered on Sunday (Nov. 13) with a special two-part episode.

The season opener showed Rip offering Carter the chance to ride along with the men while they perform their day's work, conferring a new respect on him. But he doesn't go easy on him, and the experiment ends badly after Carter has an accident that results in the loss of a horse.

"You know, Rip's not just gonna open the floodgates and say, 'Come here, kid,'" Hauser explains. "It's always going to be a bit of tough love. But that's the way he was raised, and he was raised by John that way, and I think that's consistent to who he is as a person."

Hauser says that despite his gruff exterior and his own difficult background, Rip has a lot to offer Carter as a mentor and father figure.

"I mean, work ethic is a huge one," he tells ToC in an interview that took place while he was in New York City during a press junket in early November. "I think consistency of character. Loyalty, honor, friendship. There's a ton of things that he has. And also, just being a great horseman, and understanding the land and where you are and where you fit within the ranch and the pecking order. There's tons of stuff that's really juicy this year with us."

Yellowstone Season 5 is an extra-long season consisting of 14 episodes, which will air in arcs of seven episodes apiece.

As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser's Spectacular California Ranch Cole Hauser doesn't just play a rancher on Yellowstone, he's lived that life off-screen, too. The actor's 5-bedroom-6-bathroom, 5,402-square-foot rural home on a very private, double-gated three-acre parcel of land includes the lavish 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom main residence, as well as a guest house and a separate studio apartment. The main house runs completely on solar power and comes with a 3-car garage, with easy transitions between indoor and outdoor living spaces, and the exterior of the property includes a pool area and a hot tub, as well as fenced-in horse corrals.

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night.