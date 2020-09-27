Zac Brown Band multi-instrumentalist Clay Cook and his wife, Brooke, have welcomed their third child. People reports that the country couple welcomed a daughter, Cecilia "Ceci" Ellen Cook, in Newnan, Georgia, on Friday (Sept. 25).

Ceci joins her two older brothers, 3 1/2-year-old Charles "Charlie" Robert and Theron "Teddie" Maine, 2.

"We could not feel more proud to introduce our daughter, Cecilia Ellen," the Cooks say in a statement to People. "We have always hoped for the opportunity to raise a strong girl alongside her two sweet brothers. The fact that she came to us during this year is a blessing not lost on us."

Ceci weighed 7 lbs., 11 oz., and measured 21 inches long at birth. The couple chose their daughter's first name in honor of the patron saint of music, while her middle name derives from Brooke's grandmother.

Clay and Brooke Cook married in October of 2014. They welcomed Charlie in November of 2016, and Teddie followed in August of 2018.

The couple announced they were expecting their third child in a statement to People in March of 2020, noting how rare a girl is in Cook's family in recent generations.

"I couldn't be happier to announce that my wife and I are expecting our third child and our very first baby girl!" Cook said. "This will be the first girl in the Cook family line since the 1930s."

Cook will have plenty of time to settle into life with his new baby girl. The Zac Brown Band are off the road for the remainder of 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.