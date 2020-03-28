Coy Bowles of the Zac Brown Band has released a children's album in hopes of bringing positivity to these trying times.

The multi-instrumentalist has teamed up with fellow musician Carlos Sosa to create Music for Tiny Humans, a streamable project that teaches children about the power of music through original songs including “The Sun Shines Everyday," "Brand New Day" and “All in This Together." Bowles originally planned to release the album in May, but pushed up the release date to Friday (March 27) as a response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"It’s 100 percent positive and it needs to be out now not later. Spirits lifted by song and music," Bowles describes in an Instagram post announcing the album's release.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward Save the Children, which is providing children in need with food and other necessities while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and MusiCares, the Recording Academy's charitable arm that has set up a Coronavirus Relief Fund to help music professionals who are out of work.

“I put more heart and soul and love into this album than anything I’ve ever done professionally,” Bowles continues in a press release. “Music and story have great power, especially in a time of need. I believe that the positive nature of this music will lift spirits, give hope and provide a release for kids, parents and teachers.”

Bowles has also been hosting live shows on social media each day as a way to bring music enrichment to children who are home from school.

Bowles has previously written several other children's books, including Behind the Little Red Door and When You're Feeling Sick. He also contributed to Zac Brown's Southern Ground Cookbook.

Zac Brown Band are among the artists who have been deeply impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. They recently canceled all of their remaining tour dates for 2020 in response to the worldwide crisis.