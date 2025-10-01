Zac Brown Band is extending their stay in Las Vegas! The group has added more dates to their Love & Fear residency at the Sphere, citing “overwhelming” ticket demand as the reason.

"Due to overwhelming demand, Zac Brown Band has added [two] additional shows to their Love & Fear limited engagement at Sphere on Fri, Jan 16 & Sat, Jan 17!" the venue shares on social media.

When Is Zac Brown Band Playing the Sphere?

Zac Brown Band first announced their Las Vegas residency at the Sphere in July with a teaser video. In it, images of their Love & Fear album artwork flash across the venue’s massive dome before the announcement is revealed.

The band initially announced four dates: Dec. 5–7 and Dec. 12–13. Less than two weeks later, they added two more shows on Jan. 9–10, with fans flooding the comments in excitement. The response has been much the same for the newest dates on Jan. 16–17.

“More dates?!?! Now I can make it!” one fan wrote, while another added, “Let’s gooooo.”

Others joined in with praise-hand and clapping emojis.

What Can Fans Expect at Zac Brown Band's Love & Fear Show?

Like other performances at the Sphere, fans can expect a fully immersive experience at Love & Fear. The wraparound panoramic video screens create a larger-than-life show for any artist, and Zac Brown Band will be no exception.

Brown himself has also taken it upon himself to give the fans a night they won't forget — even if that means going bankrupt. He told Us Weekly that he’s “going into debt to make it happen,” but says that doesn’t bother him.

"Whatever adversity, I'm like, 'Okay, bring it,'" he explains. "There's lots of forces that are always trying to distract you from what you're doing, and you just go to keep plowing, keep going."

"I want to be among the names of the Grateful Dead and the Rolling Stones and the band that take that lifelong career impact fan journey to be able to do that," he continues. "This is our statement to try to step into that."