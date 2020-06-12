Hear Zac Brown’s Heartfelt Serenade to His Daughters With ‘The Man Who Loves You Most’

Zac Brown Brown's "The Man Who Loves You Most" is a message to the frontman's daughters.

Penned by Brown during coronavirus quarantine, the song recalls the sound of the band's past beloved hits "Highway 20 Ride" and "Colder Weather." As told from the autobiographical perspective of a father who must leave his children for life on the road, Brown assures his four daughters through the lyrics that they'll always be connected, no matter how far they roam from one another, and he encourages them to always keep their hearts full of love while remembering who loves them most of all: Dad.

"I hope you see the seven wonders / I hope you sail the seven seas / I hope you let the whole world in your heart / But you still got room for me / I hope you find a guy that treats you right / On your wedding night I’ll raise a toast / I hope he understands I’ll always be the man that loves you the most," Brown sings over a whimsical melody anchored by fiddle and the band's gentle harmonies.

"Since we can’t tour, this is the first time in years I’ve been able to spend an extended period of time at home with my kids. I’m blessed with four incredible daughters, this song is a constant reminder that their dad loves them unconditionally," Brown explains. "We miss connecting with everyone out on the road, but we are lucky to be able to create and share new music in the meantime and hope our fans enjoy this beautiful reminder of the importance of family."

Brown debuted the song in May 2020 during an episode of actor John Krasinski's wildly popular online series, Some Good News, in which a couple married virtually. "The Man Who Loves You Most" was their first dance song.