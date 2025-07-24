The Thoughtful, Emotional Matching Tattoos Zac Brown + His Daughter Got Together

Zac Brown got matching tattoos with his 18-year-old daughter, and the backstory of what they picked and why is emotional.

Brown was a recent guest on CMT, where he was essentially giving a tour of his tattoos. A newer one with forearm placement is extra special to him.

"I have this one that I just got with my daughter. I took her to Thailand to go do her semester at sea and this is her handwriting," the "Whatever It Is" hitmaker explains, pointing to his ink:

Zac Brown Matching Tattoo With His Daughter @CMT, Instagram loading...

"It's a Mary Oliver quote, who's one of my favorite poets, 'My work is loving the world.'"

So, his tattoo is in his daughter, Justice's, handwriting, and the one she got is in his handwriting. Is there anything sweeter?

Brown has a lot of tattoos — it's clear he loves them.

"I love art," he confirms, "So, getting to choose the art that I carry around with me."

Get our free mobile app

If you're wondering just how many tattoos that Brown has, so is he. "I dunno how many tattoos I have," he admits.

Brown is headed to The Sphere in Las Vegas soon — he's got a small residency planned for December 2025. He hopes to show the fans something that they will never forget, and that they will leave the show with their "jaws dropped."

How Many Kids Does Zac Brown Have?

Brown has five children with his first ex-wife, Shelly Brown. He has four daughters: Justice, 18, Lucy, 17, Georgia, 16, Joni, 14 and a son, Alexander, who's 11.

When Did Brown + Ex-Wife Shelly Split?

Shelly and Zac decided to call it quits back in October of 2018. Their split is said to have been amicable, with their five children being the most important thing.

They agreed at the time that they would stay dedicated to raising their kids as a family.

'Duck Dynasty': What Happened to the Kids? Duck Dynasty was centered on the lives of Willie, Si, Phil and Jase Robertson, but their respective children and grandchildren became breakout stars, too. Here is what each of the Dynasty children have been up to since the A&E reality show ended in 2017. There are marriages, career achievements and babies — so many babies. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes