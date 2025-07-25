Zac Brown’s Getting Hitched: His Engagement to Kendra Scott Is Pure Country Romance

Zac Brown is getting hitched! The country superstar is engaged to jewelry designer and entrepreneur Kendra Scott.

The happy couple confirmed their engagement to People, with Scott showing off her custom pink diamond ring, a stunner, naturally, given her jewelry empire.

"We are so happy and grateful that we found each other," she told the outlet.

Brown and Scott made their red carpet debut at the 2025 American Music Awards in May.

Read More: Zac Brown Has Found Love Again With Kendra Scott — See Their Red Carpet Debut! [Pictures]

The Zac Brown Band frontman received the inaugural Veterans' Voice Award in recognition of his support for military communities through his nonprofit, Camp Southern Ground.

“Toes” (and Fingers): Who Is Kendra Scott?

Scott is a self-made billionaire and one of the most influential names in the fashion and business worlds.

She launched her namesake jewelry brand in 2002 with just $500, working from her spare bedroom.

That small idea has since grown into a billion-dollar empire with more than 140 retail locations and partnerships with Disney and country legend Dolly Parton.

In addition to her business success, Scott is known for her philanthropy. The Kendra Scott Foundation has donated over $500,000 to flood relief efforts in her home state of Texas, among other causes.

She’s also a mom of three, balancing business with family life.

Zac Brown’s Next Chapter: Music, Vegas + a New Album

The engagement comes as Brown gears up for a massive moment professionally.

On Dec. 5, 2025, Zac Brown Band will release their long-awaited new album, Love & Fear — a project Brown has called his “masterpiece.”

The record features collaborations with Parton and Snoop Dogg, showcasing his genre-defying style.

Listen to Zac Brown Band & Snoop Dogg's "Let It Run":

To celebrate, the band will perform a multi-date residency at the Sphere Las Vegas, combining their music with next-level visuals and storytelling.

Dates include Dec. 5, 6, 12, and 13 — with newly added shows on Jan. 9 and 10 due to fan demand. (Tickets go on sale Friday, July 25.)

Zac Brown’s Legal Battle With Ex-Wife Kelly Yazdi

While Brown is looking ahead with his new fiancée, his previous relationship remains entangled in legal conflict.

Brown quietly married Kelly Yazdi in a private ceremony in August 2023. Just four months later, they divorced — a split that initially appeared amicable but has since turned contentious.

In May 2024, Brown filed a lawsuit accusing Yazdi of defamation over a poem she posted to Instagram that described an abusive relationship.

Read More: 30 Searing Country Songs About Divorce, Ranked

Though Brown wasn’t named, he claims the post violated her employment agreement with his company, Zac Brown Collective, and sought a temporary restraining order, which was denied.

Yazdi spoke out about their legal battle recently in a TikTok video, saying Brown has been trying to “control and intimidate” her through the courts and alleging he attempted to force her to sign a marital NDA.

She also claims Brown used footage from their wedding in a music video, replacing her with a lookalike model. A jury trial is now scheduled for Sept. 15, 2025, in Atlanta.

Read More: These 13 Country Singers Are Living With Serious Chronic Illness

“This has been an incredibly difficult, expensive, and emotional journey,” Yazdi said. “But I have to stand up for myself — and for anyone who has ever felt controlled or silenced by someone with more power and resources.”

According to Yazdi, the presiding judge declined to close the courtroom and emphasized: “Nobody will be allowed to bully anybody.”