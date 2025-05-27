Zac Brown Band's Zac Brown has a new love in his life: Celebrity jewelry designer Kendra Scott.

The two made their red carpet debut at the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas on Monday night (May 26), where they smiled as they posed for photos together.

Brown wore a simple black suit and matching cowboy hat for the outing, while Scott donned a shimmering gown with cutout details, a draping over-the-shoulder strap and silver jewelry to match the outfit.

People reports that an unnamed source close to the couple says Brown and Scott have been an item for "several months" now.

This source said that they bonded over their mutual commitment to philanthropy, as well as the fact that they are both parents. Scott is a mom or bonus mom to six kids, while Brown shares five children with his ex-wife Shelly.

Brown met Scott through mutual friends. They attended Jamey Johnson's wedding together earlier this month, where they posed for a photograph but didn't officially announce that they were a couple.

"They were set up by a mutual friend, and are totally in love," the source reveals. "They are head over heels and have become inseparable."

After his divorce in 2018, Brown married model and stuntwoman Kelly Yazdi in August 2023. Just four months later, Brown and Yazdi announced that they were getting divorced.

Their split was contentious: Brown went to court seeking a restraining order requiring Yazdi to remove social media posts he alleged were defamatory. In one of those posts, Yazdi appeared to address their marriage indirectly, accusing an unnamed man of a pattern of "narcissistic abuse."

During the AMAs, Brown received the ceremony's inaugural Veteran's Voice Award, an honor that recognized the singer's long-standing support of military veterans and their families.

Flip through the photos below to see Brown and Scott make their very first red carpet appearance as an official couple.