Zac Brown’s Unfiltered Answer to Climbing the Country Charts? Buckle Up

Zac Brown is letting loose — and what he just said about the country music industry might be one of the most unfiltered things we’ve heard in a long time.

The Zac Brown Band frontman recently joined comedian Bert Kreischer on his Bertcast podcast, where the topic of climbing the country charts came up — and Brown didn’t hold back.

Let’s just say… he said what he said.

‘You Don’t Get a No. 1 Song By Having a Good Song’

Brown, who’s had more than 15 No. 1 hits throughout his career — didn’t sugarcoat what it really takes to top country radio.

“You don’t get a number one song by having a good song,” he said. “You get a number one song by sucking every d--k in f--king radio land."

He continued: “The team digs them all up and helps me suck up 200 in a day. I put my Carmex on and I go to sucking.”

…Well, that’s certainly one way to explain the hustle.

Brown later clarified that it wasn’t just about the quote — it was about the constant pressure and politics behind pushing a hit.

“You get as much done in a day as you can, so then you can focus elsewhere,” he added. “At some point, you wake up and you’re like, ‘I don’t want to do that anymore.’ So you take a break for four or five years and see what you can gain.”

Zac Brown Is Back — But He’s Doing It His Way

These days, Brown is focused on creative freedom — not chasing charts.

The group's new album Love & Fear drops Dec. 5, featuring standout collaborations with Dolly Parton (“Butterfly”) and Snoop Dogg (“Let It Run”).

He’s also headlining a Las Vegas residency at Sphere, which has already added more dates due to high demand.

In his personal life, Brown recently got engaged to Kendra Scott, a self-made billionaire and philanthropist. The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2025 American Music Awards.

A New Chapter

Whether he’s topping the charts or topping off his Carmex, Zac Brown is entering a new era — one where he’s calling the shots, and doing it on his own terms.