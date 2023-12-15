Zach Williams and Lainey Wilson teamed up for one of the most unexpected musical moments during the 2023 CMA Country Christmas special on Thursday night (Dec. 14), turning in a remarkably fresh rendition of "Go Tell It on the Mountain."

The Christian rock artist and the currently reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year put a jaw-dropping spin on the traditional gospel standard, adding a strong backbeat and peppering the arrangement with funky bass, electric guitar accents and horns that brought a funk-tinged, soulful Louisiana swamp-rock element to the song.

That arrangement proved a perfect match for Williams' vocal grit, and Wilson met his challenge head-on, offering up her own soulful screams and high-octane vocals.

The performance was just one of many musical high points during the annual broadcast, which Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood co-hosted in 2023.

Grant and Yearwood teamed with violinist Lindsey Stirling for "Joy to the World," and Yearwood and Stirling stunned the crowd with "O Holy Night." The War and Treaty earned a standing ovation with "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."

Jordan Davis, Lady A, Ashley McBryde and Jon Pardi were also part of the stellar lineup.

The evening's other performances included:

