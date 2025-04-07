‘1923’ Finale Left One Group of Fans Howling Mad

One particular group of 1923 fans are really upset with how the show ended. The rest of us have chosen to digest the tragedy with reality blinders on.

The finale was imperfect, but beautiful. When you squint, you start to see cracks in the storyline, but why waste all that energy? Spencer and Alex got the ending nobody wanted, but everyone who watched Yellowstone prequel 1883 anticipated.

Spoilers are coming, but first, here are early results of our grade 1923 poll question.

1923 S2 Grade Poll YouTube/TasteofCountryMusic loading...

How Did 1923 End?

Season 2 of 1923 ends with Alex giving birth to a baby she named John, then dying from complications of frostbite. Spencer is by her side, and their final conversation is absolutely heartbreaking. Later, we learn he remains on the ranch for 45 more years until his death in 1969.

Before that, the Duttons were able to fight off Donald Whitfield's men at the train station and at home. During the show's final 20 minutes, fans watch as Spencer shoots the gold magnate in the head and then burns his house down.

There were no additional Dutton family deaths.

Jacob and Cara look to be settling into retirement, and Elizabeth prepares to move home with her mother after grieving the Ep. 6 death of Jack. She's still pregnant, but viewers are left to assume she'll raise that baby away from Montana.

1923 Finale Elizabeth Trae Patton/Paramount+ loading...

1923 Finale Fan Reaction

As noted in the poll, more than 80 percent of viewers graded Season 2 an 'A' or 'B.' Most indicated that the strong final episode went a long way in shaping opinion after a first six episodes that suffered from pacing problems.

"Absolute A+ ending," says @JeffBurroughs6304 on YouTube. "Alex's ending is heartbreaking of course, but she gave up everything for her son. She gave the Yellowstone a future!"

"It’s been clear since day 1 that nothing but war and tragedy follows this family," adds @booksiebea. "It’s embedded in its DNA."

Several people knocked the show for Donald Whitfield's bedroom perversions and more than a few people pointed to unrealistic writing. For example, what are the odds Spencer's train would happen upon a stranded Alex and he'd happen to see her?

How realistic was it that a baby that premature could survive in 1924?

"I was also in tears ... of laughter," says @fraz3364. "That hospital scene was ridiculous — how they got Harrison Ford to agree to share a set with a premature baby puppet I'll never know!"

Then, there is the other reason people are mad.

At the staff@tasteofcountry.com email address, Todd writes, "Wonderful show in its own. But after hammering us through THREE effin shows about SEVEN generations, Sheridan just p---ed on my coat and told me it was raining."

That's a reference to a sudden lack of continuity around the Dutton family tree. Spencer and Alex giving birth to John Dutton (Dabney Coleman in Yellowstone) makes for only six generations between James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and John Dutton (Kevin Costner). It undermines other bits of dialogue and information, as well.

Will there be 1923, Season 3?

Naturally, fans are wondering about the potential of Season 3 of 1923, but it's hard to imagine the show continuing under this title, especially with another called 1944 in the works. Much of the cast is committed to other projects (Michelle Randolph and Landman, Helen Mirren and Mobland), but beyond that, it's just not clear where the show would go.

There were no sneak new villains introduced. The main character (Jacob Dutton) just retired. A flash-forward sequence tied a bow on Spencer's life. Why would there be a Season 3?

Michelle Randolph seems to have confirmed the show is done after two seasons. "I think everyone was really emotional for the show to (end)," she told People. "It's like, we could have done 10 seasons of it. It just felt like no one was ready to leave."

