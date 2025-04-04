‘1923’ Season 2 Finale Preview: This Picture Is Confusing Everyone

Most pictures shared ahead of the 1923 Season 2 finale fall in line with what fans think will happen. There's one that doesn't make sense, however.

A photo showing Jacob and Cara Dutton on a bench inside a public building is a head-tilter. Where are they, and why do they look so worried?

The final episode of Yellowstone prequel 1923 streams this Sunday (April 6) on Paramount+.

Ep. 6 brought seven important deaths and left Alex's future with Spencer in doubt.

Each week, the Dutton Rules Podcast team breaks down the previous week's episode and theorizes about what's to come.

We won't spoil what happened to end Episode 6 yet, but those who watched know the attack was definitive. There's certainly no reason for the couple to be hanging out at a hospital, right?

Keep scrolling for more photos from 1923 Season 2, Episode 7. It's titled "A Dream and a Memory."

1923 Season 2, Episode 6 Recap:

Where do we start? There were seven significant deaths during last week's episode of 1923. Teonna Rainwater's storyline all but wrapped up after she killed Father Renaud. The description for Ep. 7 indicates her trouble isn't over yet, but the violence is likely behind her.

Spencer Dutton continues by train to Livingston where — unbeknownst to him — his uncle and his uncle's enemies are all waiting for him.

Back at the Dutton ranch, Aunt Cara is holding down the fort in preparation for a separate wave of attackers. No Duttons know that Jack has been killed yet.

Finally, Alex's road trip from Chicago to Bozeman goes wrong when Paul and Hillary decide to press on in a snowstorm after a gas station clerk tells them it's a bad idea. The car runs out of gas and Alex wakes up to learn the couple has frozen to death.

Trae Patton/Paramount+ Trae Patton/Paramount+ loading...

1923 Season 2 Finale Preview

There's going to be a lot of gunfire and a lot of death during Episode 7 of 1923. Look for battles on two fronts: at the train station and at the Dutton Ranch.

Since this show is a Yellowstone prequel, we know that Team Dutton defeats Team Whitfield, but the how is why we'll watch. Fans wonder if Banner will turn on Donald Whitfield and which of the two pregnant women (Elizabeth and Alexandra) continue the family tree.

The final question isn't if someone will die, but who. The Dutton Rules podcast team has long predicted Alex's journey will end in tragedy, a sentiment supported by the cast's repeated stories of how sadly it all ends.

Finally, we should learn without question if a Season 3 of 1923 is possible. We're betting on no Season 3, but the show has certainly surprised us before.

'1923' Season 2 Finale Pictures Have Us All Kinds of Confused We have so many questions ahead of the 1923 Season 2 finale and pictures shared offer very few answers. Actually, photos like the one of Jacob and Cara sitting on a bench are confusing us even more. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes