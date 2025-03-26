During Season 2, Episode 5 of 1923, Alex met a British couple who helped her out of a very tight spot. Will Hillary and Paul's congeniality continue through Ep. 6?

Spoilers coming if you have not yet watched "Only Gunshots to Guide Us." Fans of the show were asked, "Do you trust these two new characters?" and while the results were convincing, they were not overwhelming.

New episodes of Yellowstone prequel 1923 begin streaming every Sunday on Paramount+.

During Ep. 5, Alex runs into even more trouble while aboard a train bound for Chicago. It's her most harrowing experience of the season.

Each week, the Dutton Podcast team breaks down the previous week's episode and theorizes about what's to come.

YouTube/TasteofCountryMusic YouTube/TasteofCountryMusic loading...

This couple was a major part of this week's Dutton Rules podcast episode. Adison Haager and Billy Dukes also breakdown Spencer's journey, a new Alex/Donald Whitfield theory and the cliffhanger that ended the episode.

Does Pete Plenty Clouds live or die?

Who Are Hillary and Paul on 1923?

Hillary is played by Janet Montgomery, best known as Lauren Bloom on the NBC drama New Amsterdam. Paul is actor Augie Prew, a British film and TV veteran who had a small, but important role as Médhor in Season 1 of Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power and also starred in the FOX reboot of Prison Break.

During 1923, they're a married couple on the same train as Alex, who is forced to wait tables for food. Eventually they learn she's British and really take a liking to her after dinner service.

The next morning, they're the only witnesses to the sexual assault on her, so they're able to convince Chicago police that she was the victim and the man who assaulted her should be arrested.

The cops were skeptical, seeing as Alex beat the guy up with a coffee pot. Shoutout to actor Chad Doreck for sharing the BTS:

Should 1923 Fans Trust Hillary and Paul?

At the end of the episode, Alex learns her connector has been canceled because of a snowdrift. She's about to melt down in the train station when Paul and Hillary happen upon her and extend an invite to their home in Winnetka, a wealthy suburb of Chicago. She accepts, and off they go.

A pair of comments on YouTube symbolize an argument for and against trusting this couple.

"I liked them," says @Bartizzle739. "Both seemed genuine. The guy didn’t give sleazy vibes and the women genuinely seemed like she wanted to help Alex. I think they’ll help her get to Montana."

However, @deezy_m9791 points out that "the nicer somebody's being, the less you can trust them."

That is almost always true in Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe. @RobynJones-wt2nt chimes in with another cold hard fact about Alex: "If this girl didn’t have bad luck, she would have no luck at all."

Fans also have a few specific theories about how Paul and Hillary could help/hurt Alexandra. Their supporters suggest they become future investors or even offer to pay to fly her the rest of the way home.

Those skeptical worry they'll rat her out to her family, or worse. Maybe, some have theorized, they're friendly with Donald Whitfield and will deliver Alex to his doorstep.

I'm an optimist at heart, so I believe Hillary and Paul are there to aid Alex. However, no favor has ever been without payment on this show — or any from the Yellowstone series. She may not have to pay a Paul tax, but more trouble surely awaits her as she travels.

34 'Yellowstone' Facts You Probably Didn't Know How big of a fan of Yellowstone are you? These 34 facts about the Paramount Network show are sure to stump even the most dedicated viewers. They're almost all about the cast members and their real-life passions and roles.

The real-life marriage? Who has the most kills? Who told Taylor Sheridan "No"? These have all been added before Season 5 of Yellowstone resumes on Nov. 10.

John's kids? Beth's accent? Rainwater's guitar playing? Tate's spoilers? They're also included on this list of 34 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Yellowstone. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes