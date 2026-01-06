You don't need an accounting degree to watch Season 2 of Landman but yeesh — it'd sure help.

The first eight episodes have been light on violence and heavy on math. To truly understand the main plot line you need to watch and rewatch and then maybe have a conversation with a friend to make sure you get it.

Ep. 8 (Jan. 4) was no different.

We finally figure out why Gallino (played by Andy Garcia) is eager to loan money to Cami Miller (Demi Moore). He's not driven by altruism, but he's not looking to maximize pain and suffering either. A full explanation boils it down to this one question:

Who is the villain of Season 2 of Landman?

Landman: M-Tex's Money Problem Explained

During Season 2, Ep. 1 of Landman, Cami Miller is served a lawsuit from an insurance company wondering why the $400 million settlement they paid wasn't put toward rebuilding a gas well in the Gulf of America. Some tactful and aggressive negotiation ensues and she is left trying to figure out how to pay her late husband's debt.

Enter Dan Morrell, who Landman fans know as Gallino, the drug cartel leader who saved Tommy Norris' (Billy Bob Thornton) life at the end of Season 1. He'll loan the $400 million to Cami but Tommy is — understandably — hesitant.

For a few moments it seems like they'll just face off with the insurance company in court but last week Cami decides she wants the big payday despite being told there is only a 10 percent chance of hitting a gas well.

If her crew can't find gas, she's got nothing to show for Gallino's $400 million.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

So why would Gallino make the loan? He understands the risks but also understands that he wins either way. Technically, he invested in M-Tex, which means if the well hits, he gets even richer.

If it doesn't?

Gallino's $400 Million Loan To Cami, Explained

This part is critical. Cami secured the loan with royalties on all or some portion of M-Tex's existing wells. Royalties in the oil business is money paid to a landowner in exchange for an ability drilling on their land. It's typically a few bucks per gallon, in perpetuity.

Imagine you own 50 acres and discover oil. An oil company may say "Cool, let us drill and we'll cover all costs and give you a few bucks a gallon." If 10,000 to 20,000 gallons is produced each month, that's an easy $500,000 yearly.

Now let's say you spy bigger money across the way and decide to drill yourself, but you need financing. So you use those royalties as collateral to get the money. If your new well hits you win. If it misses you're broke but the lender (i.e. Gallino) gets rich either way because he'll get that $50K monthly in perpetuity instead.

In fact it's better for Gallino if Cami fails. M-Tex will go belly up but he'll be a billionaire in a decade.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

There's nothing illegal or even shady about what Gallino is doing and Tommy knows it. As a viewer, I can't even hate him for shorting Cami's position — he's not really the antagonist we all thought he'd turn out to be.

The bad news is that, knowing this, it's hard to imagine a season finale as dramatic as last year's. The most likely outcome is a death elsewhere (Landman fans have strong feelings about that) and Garcia's character continuing to be a thorn in Season 3.

I'm OK with that as Garcia is very good opposite Billy Bob Thornton and Moore. Great acting and chemistry trumps traditional story arcs in this case, albeit barely.

